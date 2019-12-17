Center for Eurasian Economic Studies inaugurated

The center, which will be led by Head of Iran-Russia chamber of commerce in Moscow Mehdi Azadvari, focuses on understanding the market, exploring opportunities and challenges for the Eurasian market development as well as holding seminars, conferences, exhibitions and educational courses besides conducting business and economic studies.

It also seeks expansion of ties among Eurasian countries, extensive use of innovation and attraction of investments, supporting entrepreneurs, resolving civil disputes, and etc.

As reported, the established center will have officials branches in five EEU countries in short term and then in 40 countries in the long-run.

