  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2023, 10:00 PM

Deep Tehran-Yerevan ties effective in regional stability

Deep Tehran-Yerevan ties effective in regional stability

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – The new Iranian envoy to Yerevan and the Armenian president considered the strengthening of bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan to be effective in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Mehdi Sobhani, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia met with Armenian President Vahagen Khachaturian on Friday, presenting his credentials to him.

Pointing to the importance of friendly relations with Iran for Armenia over the past three decades, the Armenian President expressed confidence that during his mission relations between the countries will be deepened and strengthened.

The Iranian envoy also conveyed the messages of President Raeisi to him, and said, "The relations between Iran and Armenia have deep historical roots and there are great potential capacities for the development of relations."

Referring to the mutual respect and trust in the relations between Iran and Armenia, the two sides considered the strengthening of bilateral relations to be effective in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

They discussed opportunities to deepen relations, especially in the field of energy, infrastructure projects, and cooperation in the field of technology.

RHM/IRN85183434

News Code 203904
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News