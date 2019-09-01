Rouhani to visit Armenia soon: envoy

“Armenian Prime Minister has invited President Rouhani to visit Armenia and accordingly, the Iranian President will pay a visit to the country in the coming weeks,” Sajjadi said on Sunday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reportedly invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Yerevan to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on October 1. “In accordance with the agreement between the leaders of the EAEU member states, I have invited the President of Iran to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said, Media Max reported on August 9.

Armenian PM paid an official visit to Tehran in February 2019 and held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

