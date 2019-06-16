Iran’s accession to Eurasian Economic Union in final stages

He made the remarks Sunday on the sidelines of the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission.

Once Iran is joined to Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), it can get access to the target market of 180-millon population of EEU member states, Ardakanian emphasized.

Consequently, Islamic Republic of Iran can develop and boost its economic ties in the field of supplying goods to EEU member states especially at the condition that Iran is put under US unilateral and unlawful sanctions, he stressed.

About 500 Iranian private companies have voiced their readiness to take part in the 15th summit of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Commission, showing that a new chapter of cooperation has been formed in the bilateral relationship between Iran and Russia, the energy minister added.

The Energy Ministry is after strengthening and facilitating the relationship between private sectors of the two countries, he noted.

In this summit, a number of 13 specialized working groups in the fields of transport, energy, agriculture, tourism, healthcare and treatment have started their activities, the energy minister added.

