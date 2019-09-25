Armenia invites Rouhani to attend EEU meeting

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi on Tuesday, Grigoryan invited Rouhani and his delegation to attend the high-level event, which will be held on October 1.

During the meeting, the two officials also conferred on the ways to boost bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different aspects, including, energy, transit, and agriculture sectors,

They also discussed the promotion of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

