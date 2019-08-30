Iran, Armenia discuss energy ties

The officials conferred on a host of issues, including implementation of North-South Freeway, which would link the European countries to Iran and East Asian countries, as well as the transfer of energy to Armenia by completing the third line of the electricity network.

The Armenian minister pointed to his upcoming visit to Iran to attend the Conference on Tehran Urban Water Management, expressing hope that he would hold talks with the Iranian experts to find ways to promote economic cooperation.

Iran and Armenia hold longstanding relations in different economic and political spheres.

Bilateral trade between the two neighbors hit $364 million in 2018 – a record high since Armenia became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

