18 June 2019 - 19:30

Iran’s membership in EEU to increase its resistance against sanctions: Energy min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – "It is obvious that under the current circumstances, getting membership of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) would have a significant influence on Iran’s resistance against the sanctions," Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday.

Making the remarks during a press conference held after signing eight cooperation agreements between Iran and Russia, Ardakanian said that “it is clear that presently, joining EEU and expanding economic ties with neighbors will paly a significant role in resisting against sanctions.”

“Accordingly, the Iranian energy ministry, the body in charge of economic committee of Iran and Russia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Armenia, will have a leading role in putting the country’s roadmap into operation in this regard," he added.

On Sunday, Ardakanian announced that Iran’s accession to the Eurasian economic region is currently in its final stages.

Once Iran is joined to EEU, it can get access to the target market of 180-millon population of EEU member states, Ardakanian emphasized.

Consequently, Islamic Republic of Iran can develop and boost its economic ties in the field of supplying goods to EEU member states especially at the condition that Iran is put under US unilateral and unlawful sanctions, he stressed.

