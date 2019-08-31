Nigerian police poised to intensify crackdown on Islamic movement as Ashura approaches

"Inspector General of @PoliceNG ordered Police officers to arrest any follower of Sheikh Zakzaky, and to demolish any religious centres belonging to Islamic movement in Nigeria. In a bid to stop followers of Sheikh Zakzaky from observing Ashura, religious ceremonies," a post on the Twitter account of Islamic movement in Nigeria has warned.

The tweet also contains a copy of the Police's order:

Ashura is marked across the world with massive processions in different countries to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Karbala including Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Last year, the Nigrian police targeted the peaceful Ashura marchers with live ammunition.

