Senior cleric calls on Indian government to revise decision on Kashmir

“The Kashmir issue is one of the catastrophes in the Muslim world. The Indian government was not expected to act in contradiction to international rules. This is contrary to their human conscience, fairness and even their internal laws,” Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi said during today’s Friday Prayers in Tehran with respect to the Indian government’ recent decision to strip autonomy of the Kashmir region earlier this week and beginning crackdown on the Muslim region.

The senior cleric further advised the Indian government to revise its decision on Kashmir. He said that “they must know that oppression and cruelty will not end well.”

He further criticized the mistreating the top Nigerian Shia cleric Sheik Al-Zakzaki in India, where he went to receive medical treatment but had to return to Nigeria after Indian medical authorities refused to treat him there, saying that the actions against him were against human rights.

Elsewhere in his speech, the leader of this week’s Friday Prayers referred to the situation in Yemen, offering condolences on the martyrdom of the brother of the Yemeni leader al-Houthi.

He further added that victory will be for the Yemenis in the end as the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran predicted in a meeting with Yemeni delegation earlier this week in Tehran.

Sedighi further extended his gratitude for the head of the Judiciary for intensifying fight against corruption.

KI/4693743