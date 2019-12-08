Iran determined to improve Zakzaky’s conditions: FM spox

Speaking to the reporters, Mousavi referred to the recent visit of Iranian Vice President Mohammad Nahavandian and the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The two sides spoke of mutual economic relations, regional and international affairs as well as Sheikh Zakzaky in this meeting,” Mousavi said.

“The Islamic Republic, in the held meetings with the Nigerian side in Tehran and Abuja, is negotiating Zakzaky issue to ease improvement of his conditions,” he added.

Zakzaky, is suffering from lead poisoning due to the poor conditions of his indictment, his doctor has said in a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, attended by a number of the top cleric’s family members and relatives.

“In the past years, and due to the [Nigerian] army’s cruel measures, Sheikh Zakzaky’s health condition has been severely undermined,” Naser Omar said.

Referring to the recent transfer of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to a dilapidated prison, the doctor said, “This is a prison where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.”

The cleric’s daughter, Soheila Zakzaky, who was also present at the session, said after four years from the Zaria incident, the justice has not been served yet.

“The Nigerian government is seeking to slowly murder the Sheikh,” she said.

