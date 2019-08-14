Senior official calls for ending pressures on Sheikh Zakzaky

Ayatollah Jannati highlighted that the Nigerian cleric's need for medical treatment should be met as soon as possible.

Sheikh Zakzaky, the Leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, has been imprisoned for four years and needs to undergo treatments before soon. He lost his left eyesight in a 2015 raid by security forces that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious wounds.

A Nigerian court ordered last week that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife be released to go to the hospital and return for the continuation of their trial after their discharge from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian leader and his wife arrived in India for medical treatment, however, recent reports indicate that they have decided to leave the country due to tough security restrictions that could affect his health condition.

According to Al-Ahed, senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife have decided to return to Nigeria as the poor medical treatment and high-security pressures in India could exert negative impact and worsen their health condition.

