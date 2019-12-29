Supported by US, S. Arabia, Nigerian govt. putting pressure on Sheikh

In a meeting with senior Iranian Cleric, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, on of the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky said his father has been under supervision of security forces during the past four years.

She reminded that Sheikh had traveled to India for some treatments but due to cooperation between the Nigerian and Indian governments, he was returned to Nigeria and imprisoned.

She underscored that her father is not in a good health, now.

Nigerian authorities have transferred top Shia cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.

Earlier in December, a high court ordered the Department of State Services on to transfer the cleric and his wife, Zinat, to the Correctional Center in Kaduna state, northwest of the country.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost the sight of his left eye in a 2015 raid by security forces, that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the raid.

He has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.

