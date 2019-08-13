Zakzaky, wife in Indian hospital for medical treatment

This follows the order of the Kaduna State High court of Nigeria after the couple had spent over three years in custody.

The court ordered that they should be released by the Department of State Services to go for treatment and return for the continuation of their trial after their discharge from the hospital.

However, the Nigerian government initially resisted the call to release the senior religious figure.

Following the government’s refusal, a group of doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq in a letter called on the Nigerian government and parliament to immediately transfer Sheikh Zakzaki to a well-equipped hospital to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, has been imprisoned for four years and needs to undergo treatments before soon.

He lost his left eyesight in a 2015 raid by security forces that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious wounds.

MNA/PR