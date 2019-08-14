Zakzaky to leave India due to tough security restrictions: report

According to Al-Ahed, senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife have decided to return to Nigeria as the poor medical treatment and high-security pressures in India could exert negative impact and worsen their health condition.

A Nigerian court ordered last week that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife be released to go to the hospital and return for the continuation of their trial after their discharge from the hospital.

The order came after the international calls on the Nigerian government to transfer Sheikh Zakzaki to a well-equipped hospital to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, has been imprisoned for four years and needs to undergo treatments before soon.

He lost his left eyesight in a 2015 raid by security forces that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious wounds.

MNA/PR