Nigerian govt. may bar Sheikh Zakzaky from leaving country

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, had to return to his country Nigeria after he was denied medical treatment in India yesterday.

A top security official has told the 'Saturday PUNCH' that the top Shiite cleric "might not have another opportunity of travelling overseas for medical treatment."

“I can tell you that it is very unlikely the Federal Government would allow him to travel abroad for treatment again. With what he has done confirming some of the security reports we had on him already, the government is not likely to allow him to travel abroad again, even if the court rules otherwise,” the source said.

“At least, the government will consider security reports before taking any decision, even with any court ruling,” the source added.

While in India on Thursday, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria issued a video message in which he said that he wanted to return to Nigeria after he was denied medical treatment there.

“Nigerian officials later provided Indian government with false and incorrect information about my health condition and this issue has disrupted the treatment process,” Zakzaky said in the video footage as reported by Tehran-based Arabic-language Al-Alam TV website reported.

The top Nigerian Muslim cleric has been under arrest since 2015 by the government and the security forces have shown a lot of brutality in cracking down on peaceful demonstrators asking for his release.

