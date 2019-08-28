Hezbollah in no rush to respond to recent Israeli aggression: Nasrallah

“Sleep well for now because the reaction is not today. After the Quneitra attack, which left 5 martyrs, we waited for 10 days. We are in no rush. Israelis should remain on high alert,” Hassan Nasrallah said during a meeting yesterday according to Al-Akhbarieh in reaction to the recent Israeli aggression on the resistance movement's positions in Syria and Lebanon on Sunday night.

The missile attacks in Syria martyred two Hezbollah members, while the drone attacks in Lebanon left no casualties.

"Hezbollah has not said that it will shoot down all drones. The Resistance force knows where and when it should strike. Some planes may be shot down to limit Israel’s spying activities. But we have special weapons that we do not want to use against the drones,” the Hezbollah chief added.

KI/4704877