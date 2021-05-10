Israeli chopper targets a spot in southwestern Syria

The Syrian news agency SANA reported on Monday afternoon that an Israeli regime's helicopter targeted a point in the northern province of Quneitra.

Sanaa quoted its correspondent in Quneitra as saying that an Israeli regime's helicopter had targeted a house in Ain al-Tinah (west of Hazr village) in the north of the Quneitra province.

According to SANA report, a civilian was injured in the attack and rescue workers took him to Quneitra hospital.

Israeli warplanes use Lebanese airspace to target targets in eastern and northwestern Syria in violation of international rules.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has accused the Zionist regime of constantly violating UN resolutions and violating Lebanese airspace.

KI/FNA14000220000851