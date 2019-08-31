Nasrallah stressed again Israel must remain on alert after its recent aggression

“Undoubtedly, Lebanon has entered a new phase and special situation since last Sunday and the Israeli enemy is on high alert in the whole region,” the Hezbollah leader said on Saturday evening in reference to last Sunday’s attacks by Israeli regime against resistance movement’s targets in Lebanon and Syria.

Nasrallah warned the people and government of Lebanon against the enemy’s attempt to turn them against Hezbollah after the aggression, underlining that “it is our right to shoot down Israeli drones.”

"Israel must know that the Lebanese sky is not open to its drones and the resistance to sets the conditions and time and place of targeting Israeli drones in the Lebanese sky," he further noted.

Nasrallah further added that Hezbollah has enough precision-guided missiles in Lebanon for any confrontation with Israel, while dismissing the claim that the movement possesses any factories to build those missiles in Lebanon.

KI/4707444