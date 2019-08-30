Syrian Army gains control over 10 villages east of Khan Sheikhoun: military source

According to Sputnik, the armed forces continued moving in the south and the southeast of Idlib, striking the fortified positions of the terrorist groups and pushing them out of the areas where they were staying and inflicting serious damages on them, a Syrian military source said.

"By the morning of August 30, the following villages, settlements, farms and hills were cleared: Khuwayn al Kabir, Tall Ghubar, As Saqiyat, Tall Saqiyat, At Tamanah, Tall Turki, Tall Seyed Ali, Tall Sayyed Jaafar, western and eastern farms of Al Tamanah," the source added.

The Syrian military launched an offensive in Idlib province, which is the last Syrian province partially under the control of anti-government militias and terrorist groups, earlier this month. The move followed the militants’ failure to comply with a ceasefire deal stipulating the withdrawal of medium and heavy weapons from the frontline, and regular attacks on Syrian army positions and civilian areas in neighboring Hama province.

During the civil conflict in Syria, Khan Sheikhoun served as a major strategic strongpoint for anti-government militias and terrorist groups.

MNA/Sputnik