Insane operations Israeli regime’s last struggles: Gen. Soleimani

"There is no doubt that these insane operations will be the last struggles of the Zionist regime," Major General Qassem Soleimani wrote in a Twitter post late Sunday.

The Israeli regime has conducted several attacks against Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon in the past few days, which Tel Aviv claims are aimed at targeting "Iranian" positions.

On Saturday night, Israel launched air raids against targets near the Syrian capital city of Damascus. The Israeli military claimed its strikes had prevented an attack on the Israeli-occupied territories “using killer drones.”

In a statement issued just minutes after the Israeli army announced its attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the military’s “major operational effort,” Press TV reported.

Iran, however, dismissed as mere “lies” the claim that "Iranian" targets have been hit by the Israeli attacks.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also said Sunday that Israeli missiles targeted one of Hezbollah’s civilian structures in the Damascus outskirts in Syria, dismissing Israeli officials’ allegations that the projectiles had hit an Iranian site there.

The Hezbollah chief also warned Israel against violating the Lebanese airspace, one day after two Israeli drones crashed in a southern neighborhood of Beirut.

Israel is also said to be behind a recent wave of air raids on positions of pro-government Iraqi forces.

Iraqi Vice President Nouri al-Maliki recently warned of a “strong response” if it is proven that the Israeli regime was behind the airstrikes in the country against the positions of pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

