Al Khalifa grasping to broken, sinking Israeli ship for survival

In a tweet on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian harshly rebuked the Arab country’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa for acting as “a spokesman” for the oppressing regime of Israeli.

“In a flagrant move, the Arab Bahrain’s FM, acting as Israel's spokesman, backed Tel Aviv’s aggression to four Arab states (Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria),” Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

“Al Khalifa has kept aloof from Bahranis to the extent that it has taken a usurped, broken and sinking Israeli ship for its survival,” he added.

In the latest act of aggression last weekend, Israeli drones struck a convoy belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units near the Iraqi town of al-Qa’im close to the Syrian border, killing a commander and severely wounding a fighter, Press TV reported.

This came a day after Israel carried out strikes near the Syrian capital, Damascus, claiming that the air raids were “able to thwart an Iranian attempt ... to conduct an attack on Israeli targets ... using killer drones.”

Just hours later in early Sunday, two explosives-laden Israeli drones violated Lebanese airspace on a bombing mission and crashed in the stronghold the Hezbollah resistance movement in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. One of the drones blew up near the ground, causing some damage to Hezbollah’s media office.

The top Bahraini diplomat took to Twitter on Monday to express his support for the Israeli attacks, labeling them an act of “self-defense.”

“Iran is the one who has declared a war on us, with its [Islamic] Revolution Guards Corps, its Lebanese party, its Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, its Houthi arm in Yemen and others,” Khalifah claimed. “So one who strikes and destroys the piles of their ammunition is not to blame. That is self-defense.”

Back in June, Khalifah took the lid off Bahrain’s longtime secret dealings with Israel by openly saying that Manama wants “peace” and “better” relations with the occupying entity.

