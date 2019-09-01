Top Iranian security official hails today’s retaliatory attack by Hezbollah against Israel

Rear Admiral Shamkhani described the Hezbollah's retaliatory attack today against the Zionist regime of Israel as the manifestation of ‘Never to Humiliation’ slogan at the start of the mourning month of Muharram.

The top Iranian security official also described the Hezbollah operation in the north of occupied Palestinian lands, during which an Israeli military vehicle was destroyed, as the show of Resistance Front’s will to confront rising threats and warmongering policies of destabilizers (US, Israel and their regional allies).

He further described Hezbollah as an authentic, smart and popular movement which acts in defense of Lebanon’s national interests.

After the Sunday aggression in Lebanon and Syria against Hezbollah forces, the leader of the Resistance movement Hassan Nasrallah had vowed that the aggression would not go unanswered and this afternoon's operation seemed to be the promised response to the aggression.

