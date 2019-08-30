Syria condemns foreign attempts to 'recycle' terrorist groups

Al-Jaafari, speaking at a Security Council session on the situation in Syria, stressed that the only way to end the suffering of the Syrian people comes when the countries that support terrorism, restore their terrorists, at that time, Syria will enjoy stability and security.

“With every victory achieved by the Syrian Arab army on terrorism, some Security Council members launch campaigns of lies to distort this victory and defame the image of Syria,” SANA quoted al-Jaafari as saying on Thursday.

He added that the allegations of some members at Security council are part of the political engineering of terrorism imposed on Syria, affirming that the Syrian army carries out strikes on the sites of terrorists, unless some of these countries consider the sites of terrorists as places for caring about children.

“Syria stresses the need for not targeting Astana track which enjoys wide support, particularly from the Syrian people who are the owner of the basic authority in self-determination,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that the agreement between the US and the Turkish regime to establish the so-called “buffer Zone” is an aggression on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it is a flagrant violation on the principles of international law and UN convention.

“The agreement has uncovered the partnership of the two states in aggression on Syria, and it has unveiled the volume of deception that governs policies of these states,” al-Jaafari said.

The Syrian diplomat went on to say that “We are in front of a dangerous situation which is represented by an agreement between two hostile countries, that support terrorism in Syria, to frankly negotiate on targeting Syria’s territory in a flagrant violation of 20 resolutions issued by UN Security council which stress adherence to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The Israeli participation in the terrorist engineering was represented by the latest aggressions on Syria, Iraq and Lebanon… these attacks were supported by Washington in an expression of the US-Israeli partnership with the aim of destabilizing the situation in the region,” al-Jaafari affirmed.

He said that Syria strongly rejects the context of the UN General Secretariat’s report of allegations that aim to defame the image of the Syrian state and market untrue accusations about the army’s targeting civilian facilities in Idleb.

“Astana agreement on the de-escalation zones doesn’t include the terrorist groups enlisted on the UN Security Council list of the terrorist entities, and it asserts the right of the Syrian state to confront the terrorist organizations regardless of their names,” al-Jaafari stressed.

He said that Syria renews its willingness to continue cooperation with the UN envoy for Syria in order to make his mission, represented by facilitating a Syrian-Syrian dialogue, led by Syria, a success.

“To have the efforts of the UN envoy succeeded, it is required to end the foreign illegitimate presence in Syria and committing to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and supporting efforts of combating terrorism,” al-Jaafari added.

He called for lifting the economic, coercive measures imposed on Syria that represent an act of economic terrorism.

MNA/SANA