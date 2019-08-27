Expected response to Israeli aggression to be ‘crippling’, says Amir-Abdollahian

“Tel Aviv aggression to Beirut was Netanyahu's big miscalculation. Expected response to be shocking & crippling. No doubt, the Zionists will pay huge price for aggression to Lebanon, Syria & Iraq. The equation will change. Safeguarding sustainable security is region's red line,” Amir-Abdollahian tweeted late Monday.

Three Israeli drone attacks hit a central region of Bekaa province in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria, allegedly targeting the positions of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The group, however, said in a statement that the attack had failed to target its posts.

Also, on Saturday night, Syrian Army air defense repelled the Israeli regime’s missile attack near Damascus. The regime in Tel Aviv claimed that it had damaged an Iranian-managed center in the attack.

Iran strongly rejected the claim as the Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday that “Israel and America do not have the power to attack different Iranian centers,” adding, “Measures that Israel and America are jointly implementing in Syria and Iraq are against the international rules. And Syrian and Iraqi defenders will soon respond to them.”

Furthermore, the Secretary of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah highlighted on Sunday that Israeli attacks will not go unanswered.

MNA/IRN83453019