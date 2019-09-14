Syria keen to buy latest Iranian ‘Bavar-373’ defense missile system: report

Although it has been more than a year since the delivery of Russian S-300 to Syria, the evidences show that this air defense system has low performance and efficiency in use. In this regards, Syria intends to buy Iranian BAVAR-373 air defense system.

According to a report by Avia.Pro, the Russian S-300 has never been used to repel the attacks since the delivery time. Despite numerous Zionist attacks over the past year, the primary reason for not using of the S-300 in Syria is that the air defense systems simply do not see Israeli planes.

According to some sources, the reason for not using the S-300 in Syria to repel Israeli attacks was the Russia’s special position.

Syrian and Iranian officials have not confirmed the news of selling latest Iranian ‘Bavar-373’ defense missile system to Syria so far.

The domestically made missile system Bavar-373 was unveiled during a ceremony held in Tehran on August 2019.

The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engage with six concurrently. A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4. The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

ZZ/FNA13980623000673