Iran's Bavar-373 'more successful' than US Patriot: military chief

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force, made the comments during his visit to an exhibition of Defense Industry during which the missile defense system ‘Bavar 373’ was displayed on Sunday.

Bagheri hailed holding the exhibition for covering Iran’s many military achievements.

The Iranian military chief referred to the missile defense system ‘Bavar 373’, which was unveiled on Thursday in a ceremony in Tehran commemorating Iran’s National Defense Industry Day by President Hassan Rouhani, saying that the air defense system successfully passed every test it was given.

He said that according to the results of the survey and the tests on ‘Bavar 373’, it has a range of 120 to 200 km and it showed that it was more successful in various dimensions than the renowned US Patriot system (Pack 3).

Bagheri further noted that the new air defense system will increase Iran’s deterrence power.

