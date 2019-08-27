  1. Politics
Iran to continue missile program at faster pace: Ayt. Jannati

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, chairman of the Assembly of Experts, has said that Iran will continue its missile program.

“Much to enemies’ dismay, Iran will continue its missile and defensive activities at a faster pace than before,” the chairman of the Assembly of Experts said during a visit to an exhibition where the newly unveiled homegrown long-range ‘Bavar-373’ air defense system was put on display.

The Assembly of Experts chairman added that Iran will never stop producing necessary military and defensive equipment and weaponry despite the enemies’ pressures.

Ayatollah Jannati further pointed out that young Iranian experts at the Defense Ministry have made the Iranian nation and Muslim countries in the region proud with designing and producing advanced defense system domestically.

