Bavar-373 a response to Trump’s maximum pressure policy, Macron’s diplomatic gestures

Saeed Jalili, who also represents the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the remarks during a visit to an exhibition of defense industry and the newly inaugurated missile defense system ‘Bavar-373’ on Tuesday.

"As we can see here [in this exhibition], the efforts of the young Iranian experts have been fruitful. As the name of this system (Bavar means faith) suggests, self-confidence and faith can do great jobs,” Jalili asserted.

"If today we see Trump’s maximum pressure, the answer to that pressure and the small gestures by [French President] Macron is the great belief and efforts of the Iranian people and nothing else,” he further noted.

The member of Strategic Council for Foreign Relations added “what Trump is doing by force and Macron by deception will be responded by our national faith in the abilities of the youth of this homeland.”

It is worth mentioning that the French President Emmanuel Macron has recently offered initiatives to his Iranian counterpart to de-escalate tensions in the region.

