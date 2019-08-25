Iran to unveil new homegrown air defense system

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, the deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base said on Sunday that the homegrown system, dubbed ‘Oghab’ (meaning eagle in Persian), is passing the final tests and will join the military forces soon.

Oghab is a short-range, mobile defensive system, capable of targeting different flying objects and cruise missiles, he added.

The top commander said the new system will confuse the enemies because it has been fully designed and developed by the Iranian experts and the enemies are not aware of what they will face.

Brigadier General Elhami also pointed to another state-of-the-art air defense missile system dubbed “Bavar-373”, which has been completely designed and manufactured by military experts of the Islamic Republic, as another great achievement in the defense sector.

The domestically made missile system Bavar-373 was unveiled during a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday.

The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engage with six concurrently. A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4. The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

