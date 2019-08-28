Japan’s support for JCPOA vital, appreciable: Iranian MP

In a meeting with Tadamori Ōshima Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Diet (national legislature), he noted that Tehran and Tokyo can improve peace and stability in the region, combat terrorism, and supervise implementation of international treaties via holding mutual talks.

Abbasi underlined the vitality of expanding parliamentary ties between the two sides saying “development of all-out ties between the two countries, in particular, those between the parliaments, is of significance and in this regard, the role of constant relation between Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group can pave the way to the set target.”

He hailed the visits of the sides’ officials to each other countries and said, “increasing the cooperation between officials will let them become familiar with conditions and requirements of the countries of one another.”

Ōshima, for his part, welcomed improvement of bilateral ties adding that “having cooperation among countries and using diplomacy and political negotiations are the mere options to ensure international peace.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also in Japan for political talks. He met and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. The two sides have conferred on bilateral ties, diplomatic efforts to salvage JCPOA, and international developments, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

According to a report by Japanese media, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Hassan Rouhani are planning to meet in late September in New York.

The Tokyo-based Kyodo News broke the news on Wednesday as Zarif is meeting with Japanese senior officials on the second leg of his three-nation Asian tour that included China first, and Malaysia as the last destination.

