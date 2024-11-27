"We’ll stay united until victory; defeat not an option"

Ziad Nakhala made the remarks in a message addressed to the leader of the Lebanese Resistance movement Sheikh Naim Qassem on Wednesday.

“We will stay united as one front and one resistance, until victory,” the former wrote, Press TV reported.

“I repeat the immortal words of the great martyr on the path to Palestine's liberation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: Defeat is not an option; victory is the only way forward,” Nakhala added, referring to Hezbollah’s late secretary general, who was assassinated during intense Israeli aggression against Lebanon’s capital Beirut in September.

The Palestinian official further commended regional Resistance movements for their valiant and successful struggle in the face of the Israeli regime and its allies.

“From Palestine to Lebanon, from the courageous Gaza to the resilient suburbs of Beirut, and from the heroic Palestinian fighters to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, we commend your unwavering steadfastness and strength,” he wrote.

“Despite the wounds and the relentless onslaught of enemies, led by the US and its allies, you continue to uphold the banner of Resistance with pride and dignity.”

Nakhala recalled how the resistance groups had rushed to Palestinians’ defense and support, “offering your valuable lives, while others were unable to provide even basic relief to the thirsty and hungry people of Palestine.”

The comments concerned hundreds of successful retaliatory operations that the movements have been carrying out against the occupied Palestinian territories since last October when the Israeli regime began bringing the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

The official also congratulated the Lebanese people and resistance over their steadfastness.

