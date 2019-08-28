Japan's Abe, Iran's Rouhani planning to meet in New York: report

The Tokyo-based Kyodo News broke the news on Wednesday as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is meeting with Japanese senior officials on the second leg of his three-nation Asian tour that included China first, and Malaysia as the last destination.

Iran is not seeking to increase tension but every country should be able to enjoy its rights under international law, Zarif was quoted by Reuters as having said in Yokohama, near Tokyo, at the beginning of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“As our president has said, we are not at all seeking heightened tensions,” Zarif said.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting with Abe, the Iranian top diplomat described the talks as “constructive”, and noted that the talks focused on bilateral ties, Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA), and the current tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

The reported meeting between President Rouhani and Prime Minister Abe will take place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will open on 17 September. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2019, where the two Iranian and Japanese premiers are slated to take part.

MNA/FNA13980606000370