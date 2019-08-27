  1. Economy
27 August 2019 - 19:01

Number of tourists visiting Isfahan up by 5%

Number of tourists visiting Isfahan up by 5%

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The General Manager of Isfahan Cultural Heritage said that the number of tourists visiting Isfahan has increased by 5% since the start of the year 1398 (March 21, 2019) despite the sanctions against Iran.

Fereidoun Allahyari, the General Manager of Isfahan Cultural Heritage said on Tuesday that the number of tourists visiting Isfahan has increased in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 21), showing a 5 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Referring to the US sanctions against Iran, he mentioned that the sanctions may affect the visits of tourists to Iran but have not reduced the number of tourists' visiting.

The largest numbers of tourists entering the Isfahan province are from Germany, France, China, Spain, Turkey, Japan, Greece, Thailand and Australia, he added.

Isfahan is an important city as it is located at the intersection of the two principal north–south and east–west routes that traverse Iran. It is famous for its Perso–Islamic architecture, grand boulevards, covered bridges, palaces, tiled mosques, and minarets. Isfahan also has many historical buildings, monuments, paintings and artifacts. 

The Naghsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan is one of the largest city squares in the world. UNESCO has designated it a World Heritage Site.

ZZ/IRN83450458

News Code 149372

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News