Iran’s fixture at 2025 FIVB World C'ship released

Team Melli have been drawn in Pool A of the championship along with Egypt, the Philiipines and Tunisia.

Iran, headed by Roberto Piazza, will also meet Tunisia and the Philippines on December 19 and 21, respectively, according to Tehran Times.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship will be the 21st staging of the FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The tournament will take place in the Philippines from Sept. 12 to 28, 2025.

MNA