Iran to host 4-nation futsal tournament in Mashhad

According to the federation, Iran, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Belarus will participate in the event which is slated to be held on December 1-4 in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

Iran is preparing for 2020 AFC Futsal Championship which will be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat from February 27 to March 8, 2020.

In the qualifications for the Asian event, Iran has been seeded along with Turkmenistan and Kyrgyz Republic in Group B of Central and South Zones. Two teams from each group of the qualification round will advance to the finals in Ashgabat and because Turkmenistan has already booked a place in the event as the host, Iran and Kyrgyz Republic will definitely go the finals.

Iran is the most decorated team of AFC Futsal Championship with 12 titles out of 15 editions of the games. The team defeated Japan in the final of the 2018 edition to claim the trophy.

