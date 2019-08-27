FM Zarif Leaves Beijing for Tokyo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who landed in Beijing late Sunday at the first leg of his three-nation Asian tour and met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday, left the Chinese capital for his next visit to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Referring to his visit to Tokyo, Zarif said, “This is my second visit to Tokyo and we will continue the bilateral talks between the two countries there."

China was the first stop of his Asian tour, which also includes Malaysia. The visits, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, aim at “following up and implementing the Islamic Republic of Iran's active and balanced diplomacy.”

Bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues will be discussed in Zarif's meetings with the officials of the three countries, the spokesman had added.

Zarif is scheduled to visit Malaysia next to hold high-level talks with the senior officials of the East Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN 83452707