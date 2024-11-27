Seoul slows down under blanket of heaviest November snow

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 16.5cm (6.5 inches) of snow fell by 7am on Wednesday, compared with Seoul’s previous record of 12.4cm on 28 November 1972. It was the heaviest snowfall since records began in 1907, the KMA said, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The snowstorm grounded at least 220 flights at airports across the country, while authorities ordered about 90 ferries to remain at port. It also shut down hundreds of hiking trails.

Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul, while emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, signs, and other safety risks.

The president, Yoon Suk Yeol, ordered the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic accidents and other snow-related incidents. Yoon also asked officials to convey weather and traffic information to the public swiftly to help ensure they avoid snow-related damages and inconveniences, according to the presidential office.

One Seoul subway line had a nine-minute delay during rush hour, the report added.

