Zarif meets with Japanese, Libyan FMs in Yokohama

Zarif, who landed in Tokyo late Sunday at the first leg of his three-nation Asian tour, held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Tuesday.

He also discussed bilateral relations and the recent developments in Libya with Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala who was in Yokohama for participating at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

China was the first stop of Zarif's Asian tour, which also includes Malaysia. The visits, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, aim at “following up and implementing the Islamic Republic of Iran's active and balanced diplomacy.”

He is scheduled to visit Malaysia next to hold high-level talks with the senior officials of the East Asian countries.

