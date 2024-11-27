Iran backed ceasefire as it was Lebanon's request

The deputy commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters General Mohammad Jafar Assadi told local Iranian media on Wednesday, on which ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah resistance movement and the Israeli regime came into effect, that "Israel wanted to compensate for its defeat with ceasefire conditions, but Hezbollah imposed its own terms."

"This ceasefire is not 100% favorable, but all in all we welcomed it," he added.

General Assadi stressed the need to stop the Israeli regime's aggression in the Gaza Strip, saying that "The Zionist regime must stop its aggression against Gaza and withdraw from there."

"The Resistance Front is demanding an end to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza. A ceasefire in Gaza must be implemented immediately," he noted.

