Lebanese PM calls on Israel to leave Lebanon

"I demand the enemy's full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, withdrawal from all areas, and implementation of Resolution 1701," Najib Mikati said on Wednesday, referring to the resolution that was ratified by the United Nations Security Council in 2006 in an attempt to end a deadly war by the regime against the country.

The remarks came after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted a ceasefire deal following a meeting of his "security cabinet" to discuss the relevant proposal that had been put forward by the United States and France.

The Israeli regime began taking Lebanon under intensified deadly aggression last October after launching a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. The aggression has claimed the lives of at least 3,768 people, including 42 who perished across the country on Tuesday, besides wounding 15,699 others.

The Lebanese prime minister urged the country’s civilians and officials to work further towards sewing up their standing differences amid the sensitive situation that faces the nation.

"We are living in exceptional moments, and the responsibility is great and collective to unite and build a state that protects achievements," he said.

Mikati, meanwhile, hailed whatever level of solidarity that had been achieved within the people’s ranks thanks to their unifying efforts.

"Everyone was betting on discord, but despite the difficult social conditions, we witnessed citizens embracing one another," he added.

Living up to its promise of defending the country against its enemies, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has been responding to the Israeli aggression with hundreds of successful retaliatory strikes against various sensitive and strategic military targets across the occupied Palestinian territories, while fending off Israeli forces’ attempts to advance on southern Lebanese areas.

Observers consider the triumphant strikes to be the main reason behind Tel Aviv’s approval of the ceasefire deal.

The Lebanese prime minister concluded his remarks by predicting a greater future for the country in light of the current level of understanding that has been achieved among the members of the nation.

"We are fully confident that tomorrow will be better for Lebanon, provided we set our differences aside."

