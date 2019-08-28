Zarif talks JCPOA, regional tensions at JIIA in Tokyo

On his second day in Japan on Wednesday, the Iranian top diplomat visited the Japan Institute of International Affairs, a foreign policy and security think-tank, and delivered a speech for those in attendance.

Zarif discussed Iran’s foreign policy, the prospect of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in the wake of US’ unilateral withdrawal, as well as the current tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Following his address, the foreign minister answered the questions posed by professors, researchers, businesspeople and the media present at the event.

Also on Wednesday, Zarif met and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, discussing ways to expand bilateral ties as well as ways to salvage the Iran nuclear deal in the face of US pullout and re-imposition of sanctions.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Zarif described the talks as “constructive” in a tweet written in Japanese.

Japan is the second leg of Zarif’s three-nation Asian tour. His next and final stop is Malaysia.

