Speaking in a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said that "Tehran welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon."

Ghalibaf lauded Hezbollah for never allowing Zionist enemy to occupy one iota of Lebanese soil.

"Netanyahu regime deployed 7 armored divisions to occupy south Lebanon, but to no avail," he added.

"Netanyahu had better stop the rhetoric as he was defeated," the speaker continued to say.

MNA