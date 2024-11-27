1 more Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza, says army

The army statement identified the soldier as Tamer Othman, 21, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, according to Anadolu Agency.

With the soldier's death, the officially announced toll of Israeli military fatalities since the start of the Gaza genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, rose to 805.

Israeli regime has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing over 44,250 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,700.

MNA