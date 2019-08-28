FM Zarif, Japanese PM Abe discuss bilateral ties, intl. developments

The two sides have conferred on bilateral ties, diplomatic efforts to salvage JCPOA, and international developments, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

In a tweet in Japanese, Zarif said he has had constructive talks in Japan.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday as the second stop of his Asian tour and held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Kyodo.

The visit to Japan comes after Zarif's trip to China and meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday. Zarif will leave for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday as the last leg of the three-nation tour.

The visits, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, aim at “following up and implementing the Islamic Republic of Iran's active and balanced diplomacy.”

MAH/IRN 83454819