"I know that many senators have commented on this topic. We unanimously support the actions of the Russian president and the supreme commander-in-chief to protect the country's sovereignty and ensure its security," Matviyenko said.

She noted that the Federation Council is willing to further support actions aimed at protecting Russia. "I thank all of you for your position," the speaker concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had earlier said they were authorizing the use of long-range high accuracy weapons, after which US and British missiles attacked Russian military facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

He said Russia responded to these attacks by first using the newest non-nuclear Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine’s defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk).

The Russian leader emphasized that the West’s provocative policy could have dire consequences for it if the conflict escalated further.

