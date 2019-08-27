Zarif says dialogue in China ‘broad and constructive’

“I have had a broad and constructive dialogue with my good friend, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi,” Zarif tweeted in the Chinese language late Monday.

“We have common views on bilateral, regional and international affairs,” the top diplomat wrote, adding that “I proposed a 25-year roadmap to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and make a positive contribution to the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.”

Zarif landed in Beijing late Sunday at the first leg of his three-nation Asian tour and met with his Chinese counterpart on Monday.

At the meeting, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the implementation of the Iran-France Presidents' initiative to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the roadmap for the two countries’ relations in the next 25 years, the security of the Persian Gulf region and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions against independent states.

The Chinese minister underlined that his country supports any move that would reduce tensions and increase stability and security in the region, as well as Iran's legitimate rights and economic benefits incorporated in the JCPOA.

Zarif, for his part, emphasized the all-out development of the strategic and long-standing relations between the two nations of Iran and China and condemned the US economic pressure and sanctions against China, as well as the intervention of that country and some other Western countries in China’s internal affairs. He also expressed the Islamic Republic's support for One-China policy.

Zarif is scheduled to visit Japan and Malaysia next to hold high-level talks with the senior officials of the East Asian countries.

