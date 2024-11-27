  1. Politics
Nov 27, 2024, 5:19 PM

Defense min.:

Lebanon to expand army presence near Israeli border to 10000

Lebanon to expand army presence near Israeli border to 10000

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Lebanon’s government plans to augment the number of troops stationed in the south of the country, near the Israeli border, to 10,000, Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said.

"We will expand the Lebanese army presence in the south to 10,000," Lebanon’s Defense Minister told Al Jazeera TV channel.

The minister emphasized that only the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) would operate within the country. "We are committed to fulfilling international resolutions and will defend our sovereignty by deploying the military along the southern border," he declared.

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect at 4:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. GMT), in accordance with a US-French initiative.

MNA

News ID 224982

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News