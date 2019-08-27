NIDC drills 124 oil, gas wells in a year

NIDC Managing Director Abdollah Mousavi said on Sunday that the drilled wells consisted of one exploration well, 52 appraisal/development wells and 70 workover/completion wells.

He said some 170,270 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

NIDC is responsible for drilling rigs operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, Iranian Offshore Oil Company and Iranian Central Oil Fields Company.

The state-owned company has 75 drilling rigs, 68 of which are being used in the joint oilfields, namely South Azadegan, 80 km west of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province along the Iran-Iraq border, Azar in Ilam Province as well as South Pars, the world's largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

