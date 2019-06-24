NIDC drills 28 oil wells in Q1

The deputy managing director of NIDC, Mohammad Ale Khamis, said 13 of the wells were development/appraisal wells and the rest were workovers, according to Shana.

He also stated that 19 of the wells were in the fields operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), 2 were ordered by the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company, two by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, two by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), and 3 were spudded in the form of projects.

During the three months, 36,960 meters of wells were drilled, he added, saying that 14 NIDC rigs were currently operating in the country.

