PEDEC to drill new oil wells in Azadegan Oilfield

According to the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), Esmaeil Gholampour said the field is currently producing 75,000 barrels per day of crude oil, adding that five new development wells and an appraisal well are to be spudded in the field with the aim of maintaining production level.

He said enhanced production and maintaining output in North Azadegan is high on the agenda, and the workover of operational wells is also planned for.

Gholampour further added that Gas Lift technique is currently being used for enhancing the productivity of the field.

Discovered in 1978, Azadegan Oilfield is the third-largest hydrocarbon reserve in the world after Ghawar Oilfield in Saudi Arabia and Burgan Oilfield in Kuwait. The field is composed of four layers, namely Sarvak, Kazhdomi, Godvan and Fahilan.

Azadegan is estimated to hold 35 billion barrels of oil in place, of which 90% are in the Sarvak layer. The field, which is divided into the north and south sections, was first developed in 2003 with the help of Japan's Inpex Corporation. The firm terminated its contract with the National Iranian Oil Company due to the international sanctions imposed on Iran.

MNA/SHANA